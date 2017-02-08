Quantcast

Grace Potter announces dates for Grand Point North

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Grace Potter has announced her Grand Point North festival dates.

It's the seventh year the Vermont rocker and Higher Ground have brought music to Waterfront Park in Burlington. This year, it will be Sept. 16-17.

Potter is the featured performer, but so far, no word on who else will be performing this year. They will announce the full lineup in the spring.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Click here for more information.

