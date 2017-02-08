Meet the young Vermonter up for a Grammy

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are this weekend, right here on Channel 3. And everyone at WCAX will have their fingers crossed for Alex Maglione! He's nominated for a Grammy.

Alex is the son of Reporter Judy Simpson and Phil Maglione, who works in our sales department.

At just 23, Alex is nominated for a Grammy! He grew up in Essex. Now, he's a studio engineer at Sound Kitchen in Nashville and an album he worked on is up for Best Roots Gospel Album. It's the Gaither Vocal Band.

"I'm the guy who sets up the microphones for the artist and presses record, makes sure it sounds good and we get what we need," Maglione explained.

Watch the video to see the full interview with Maglione on this tremendous accomplishment and hear why he thinks Nashville is the best place in the country to be a studio engineer.

You can watch the Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m., right here on Channel 3.

Click here for a complete list of Grammy nominees.