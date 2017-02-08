New bridge connecting Vt., NH a step closer to name

Quantcast

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A new bridge that connects New Hampshire and Vermont has moved a step closer to getting a name.

New Hampshire's Senate Transportation Committee voted Tuesday to recommend a bill naming the bridge on Route 4 the Lyman Bridge.

The Valley News reports the Lebanon City Council endorsed Lyman Bridge in November. In the past, a bridge was named for Elias Lyman, who constructed the first toll bridge connecting Lebanon and what was then Hartford, New Hampshire, in 1804.

That bridge was torn down and replaced by a covered bridge in 1835, which was also replaced after being washed away in 1896.

The new $10.7 million bridge, which opened in 2015 connecting Lebanon to White River Junction, Vermont, drew some argument about the name. An effort to name it for Korean War veterans was unsuccessful.

The bill still faces some hearings.

