Vermont Senate approves state ethics commission bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has unanimously approved a bill to establish a state ethics commission.

The legislation is scaled back from the original version.

Vermont is one of few states without an ethics panel.

Senate Government Operations chairwoman Jeanette White says such a panel is needed because public trust in government has deteriorated over time.

Under the proposal, all statewide candidates and lawmakers would be required to disclose sources of income above $10,000, and to release their income tax returns.

Vermont Public Radio reports that legislators and top appointed and elected members of the executive branch would be prohibited from lobbying at the Statehouse for at least year after they leave office.

