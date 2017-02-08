Vermont's Switchback brewery sold to employees

He knew he made good beer. But Bill Cherry never dreamed it would become Vermont's top-selling craft brew on tap when he started 15 years ago.

"For it to catch on as it has was so far beyond any of my dreams," Cherry said.

Switchback became a staple in the state's booming craft beer industry. The brewery grew from a one-man show to a 30-person team, expanded from a humble 5,000-square-foot space to 28,000 and now rolls out 900,000 gallons of beer a year.

"We are living our passion," Cherry said.

He owned Switchback with his longtime buddy, Jeff Neiblum. Now, the beer-making duo have 30 partners. Switchback was just sold to the employees who work here.

"I am a plant engineer," Gretchen Langfeldt said. "And now owner. Still weird saying that."

Langfeldt is one of those employees. She's worked at Switchback for 12 years doing things like testing technology which identifies bad caps and labels on bottles. The 34-year-old is toasting her new role in the company.

"It's fun to say we're all part if it now together," Langfeldt said.

Cherry won't reveal the selling price. Employees aren't paying anything up front. They get stock in Switchback and beer profits pay off their debt over 15 years. Switchback becomes the state's first all employee-owned brewery.

Cherry says he sold the successful business as he looks down the road to retirement. He'll spread the responsibilities now. And wanted the beer to remain the same forever.

"In my heart of hearts, really wanted to have this brewery stay Vermont-owned and locally controlled forever," Cherry said. "They're going to keep the legacy going."

"I think it's a great beer," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor enjoys Switchback and the fact that it isn't going anywhere.

"They have a great product. And it's great in terms of our Vermont branding. And it's great that the employees are taking ownership. It's wonderful for Vermonters," Scott said.

Fifteen years after the first pint of Switchback was poured at Akes' Place on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace, Switchback is making a switch-- turning employees into owners.

"You walk down Church Street, there's Switchback ale up and down on every table. And that's a heart-warming feeling, especially now as an owner," Langfeldt said with a laugh.

Switchback beers are distributed across New England and New York.