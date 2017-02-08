Quantcast

Bill would designate Saint-Gaudens Site historical park

CORNISH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's U.S. senators have introduced a bill seeking to redesignate the Saint-Gaudens Historic Site as a historical park in recognition of its artifacts and properties.

The bill from Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen seeks to call the Cornish site the "Saint-Gaudens Historical Park." It was named for sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens.

The Eagle Times reports generally, National Park System units designated as national historic sites tell a story or contain a small number of historic resources related to a story. Park system units designated as national historical parks have a greater diversity of historical resources and interpretive themes.

Site Superintendent Rick Kendall said the site was authorized by Congress in 1964 as a 10-acre plot including the artist's home, studio and gardens. It's now 190 acres, including the addition of the Blow-Me-Down Farm in 2010.

