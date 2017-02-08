Work underway on Ben and Jerry's expansion project

Work is already underway on the Ben & Jerry's major expansion project in St. Albans Town. Work crews are busy on the company's 40,000-square-foot addition to the factory.

Company officials say the project, which has already added 65 new jobs, shows an ongoing commitment to the company's Vermont home base. New lines of ice cream, including last week's release of "Pint Slices" bars, have helped boost worldwide sales for the Unilever subsidiary.

"We're always looking at opportunities where we can bring Ben & Jerry's to consumers in a new and different light and the fact that we've come out this really cool innovation and we're seeing this expansion here at our factory in St. Albans tells us that as a business as a whole, we're doing really well and fans are very passionate about our ice cream and continuing to purchase it," said Lindsay Bumps, Ben & Jerry's.

"I think 65 jobs ads to what's already been established by some of the other economic prosperity that we’ve seen here in the last few years, so yeah, I think it's very important," said Lisamarie Charlesworth, Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A key part of the $14 million St. Albans expansion includes a modern wastewater treatment plant that is designed to reduce output by composting solids. They hope to have the work completed by November.

