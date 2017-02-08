Work underway on Ben and Jerry's expansion project

State Police say they nabbed a couple selling cocaine out of a Bellows Falls business.
State Police say they nabbed a couple selling cocaine out of a Bellows Falls business.
Tens of thousands of dollars were on the line Friday night for budding Vermont entrepreneurs.
Tens of thousands of dollars were on the line Friday night for budding Vermont entrepreneurs.
Graduation season is here. Families from around the country are in Burlington to celebrate the class of 2017.
Graduation season is here. Families from around the country are in Burlington to celebrate the class of 2017.
One of Vermont's most notorious criminals walked free Friday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Why prosecutors say they didn't take these latest charges against Harley Breer to trial.
One of Vermont's most notorious criminals walked free Friday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. Why prosecutors say they didn't take these latest charges against Harley Breer to trial.
The FBI raided the home of a Cabot Creamery manager in an embezzlement case. Investigative Reporter Jennifer Costa learned a whistleblower was key to unraveling this alleged seven-year swindle.
The FBI raided the home of a Cabot Creamery manager in an embezzlement case. Investigative Reporter Jennifer Costa learned a whistleblower was key to unraveling this alleged seven-year swindle.
A not guilty plea from a South Burlington High School student charged with creating a murder list and threatening students and staff.
A not guilty plea from a South Burlington High School student charged with creating a murder list and threatening students and staff.
Vermont State Police say a driver is being charged in connection with a fatal crash in Salisbury last month.
Vermont State Police say a driver is being charged in connection with a fatal crash in Salisbury last month.
Police say a local woman drowned after the canoe she was in capsized on Lake Placid Friday.
Police say a local woman drowned after the canoe she was in capsized on Lake Placid Friday.