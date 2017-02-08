Quantcast

Burning truck shuts down I-89 ramp in Richmond - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burning truck shuts down I-89 ramp in Richmond

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Tyler Howard Courtesy: Tyler Howard
RICHMOND, Vt. -

A burning truck shut down an Interstate 89 ramp Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.

A wrecker was hauling the truck, which had been in a previous accident, when the driver noticed the truck was on fire. The driver disconnected the burning vehicle and called the Richmond Fire Department who were able to put out the flames. There were no injuries caused by the fire.

The ramp reopened about a half-hour later. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.