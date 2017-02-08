Quantcast

Sanders defends Warren after being silenced by Senate GOP

WASHINGTON -

The debate continues over Sen. Jeff Sessions' qualifications to become attorney general and now the Democrats will be without Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

During Tuesday night's debates, Warren's speech was cut off by Republicans citing a rule which says senators cannot make disparaging remarks about a colleague. The claim came after Warren read a letter from Coretta Scott King opposing Sessions’ nomination to be a federal judge in 1986. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, came to Warren's defense.

"Leader McConnell owes Senator Warren and apology. And I believe that it is unconscionable and outrageous that Senator Warren not be allowed to participate in the discussion," said Sanders.

Democrats have little hope of defeating Sessions’ nomination. Staffers have even begun moving furniture out of his Senate office in preparation for the move to the Department of Justice.

