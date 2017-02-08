Senate panel opposes Scott's labor, commerce proposal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Senate committee has voted against Gov. Phil Scott's proposal to align the Department of Labor and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development under a new Agency of Economic Opportunity.

The Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs voted 4-1 opposing the plan Tuesday.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Republican Chairman Kevin Mullin says the committee wanted to keep separate missions for the labor department, which protects workers, and the commerce agency, which promotes business.

He says the governor's administration is working on a replacement plan.

