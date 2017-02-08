Quantcast

Senate panel opposes Scott's labor, commerce proposal - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Senate panel opposes Scott's labor, commerce proposal

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Senate committee has voted against Gov. Phil Scott's proposal to align the Department of Labor and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development under a new Agency of Economic Opportunity.

The Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs voted 4-1 opposing the plan Tuesday.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Republican Chairman Kevin Mullin says the committee wanted to keep separate missions for the labor department, which protects workers, and the commerce agency, which promotes business.

He says the governor's administration is working on a replacement plan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.