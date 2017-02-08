Quantcast

NY contractor charged with stealing materials

MOOERS, N.Y. -

Police say he never paid for thousands of dollars in building materials and now he's facing charges.

Tuesday, New York State Police arrested Gilbert Rabideau, 47, of Altona.

They say the contractor bought $33,151 in building materials from a Mooers lumber store in 2014 and 2015 but never paid the bill.

Rabideau is charged with grand larceny. He's due in court next week.

