Phone scams target North Country residents

Willsboro resident Bridget Brown never answers calls from unknown numbers, and last week, that tactic paid off.

"I was here at work. My cellphone had rang and I noticed it was an unknown number, so I had let it go to voice mail, and checked the voice mail, and it was a recording from Champlain National Banks stating that my debit card had been locked," Brown said.

She quickly realized the call was a scam.

Champlain National Bank has nine branches in Clinton and Essex counties. Officials at Champlain National say their bank's name isn't the first to be used by scammers.

"It's not that your card has ever been compromised or that a bank has been compromised, they are literally just using our name," said Jackie Hallock, the director of marketing at Champlain National Bank. "They're just looking for the bank that's going to give them the biggest reach. It doesn't matter if it's a small community financial institution or if it's one of these... the big banks."

Champlain National's phones were ringing off the hook last week from people who received the call.

"The scammers were asking for debit card information, PIN numbers, address, Social Security numbers, ZIP code. You name it, they were asking for it," Hallock said.

Some customers gave out personal information but the bank was able to freeze their accounts to prevent fraud.

New York Assistant Attorney General Glen Michaels says scammers can fake a caller ID.

"You cannot be sure ever who's calling you," Michaels said. "We tell folks that telephones are a one-way street. In order to do business, you have to be calling out. Do not do anything with a call in, because you're not sure who's on the other end."

Michaels says a telltale sign of a scam is a caller who urges victims to take action immediately.

"That is the key," he said. "They want you to act immediately. Anyone who calls you, wants you to act immediately, and if they're emphasizing confidentiality or secrecy, it's almost a dead giveaway this is a scam."

Bank officials say if you think you're on the phone with a scam artist, hang up and call the bank yourself.

And that's not the only scam circulating in the North Country. Michaels tells us people are also receiving robocalls claiming to be from National Grid. The message instructs customers of the power company to call them to discuss their account. The number it gives does not connect people to National Grid. It connects them to scammers who want personal information.

Remember, never give your personal information to anyone over the phone.