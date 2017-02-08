Protesters fight against Addison Natural Gas pipeline project

Construction on the final stretch of the Addison Natural Gas pipeline should be done by April, but protesters are fighting.

About 30 protesters gathered outside Vermont Gas headquarters in South Burlington late Wednesday afternoon hoping to stop construction through Geprags Park in Hinesburg. Despite an initial Vermont Supreme Court ruling allowing Vermont Gas to go forward with drilling, opponents say they want a final decision. They also say federal regulators are investigating unsafe construction practices.

"The Supreme Court case has not been decided. The Supreme Court was very clear, they said we'll lift the stay and allow you to do construction but don't think this means that it's a done deal and Vermont Gas has taken out a million dollar bond and supposedly is going to compensate the town with a million dollars if they lose in the Supreme Court, but meanwhile, our park is at risk," said Rachel Smolker, protester.

Price overruns have nearly doubled construction costs to $166 million. As a penalty for those overruns, an agreement with the PSB now calls for the company's income to be capped for the next three years.

In a statement, Vermont Gas officials admit it has been a complex and challenging project and that they remain committed to finishing what they started in a safe and efficient manner.