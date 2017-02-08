Leahy demands answers on overdose antidote price hike

Quantcast

WASHINGTON -

Prices have skyrocketed for a popular opiate reversal drug and now Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy wants answers.

Recent reports show Kaleo Pharmaceuticals raised the price of its naloxone injector device from $690 in 2014 to $4,500 this year.

Leahy and 31 other senators call the price hike startling and inexplicable. The lawmakers wrote a letter to the company's CEO demanding details for its pricing and federal reimbursements. They say the dramatic increase threatens to price out families and communities who depend on the lifesaving drug.

