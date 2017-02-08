UVM Medical Center focuses on keeping kids safe from burns

This week is National Burn Awareness Week and keeping your family safe is the focus at one hospital.

The UVM Medical Center says that on average one child dies every day from a burn-related injury in the United States and one-third of hospital admissions are children. Here in Vermont, they say the most common burn injuries they see in children are from flames or scalding.

So at the hospital, firefighters rolled up in one of their trucks to educate kids and their parents about the dangers of burns. Kids got to take home coloring books and firefighter hats, but the highlight of the visit was climbing up into the fire trucks!

Hospital physicians told us they hope the fun event also reminds parents to take precautions at home so their kids don't end up here.

"When you're cooking on the stove, have the handles pointed inward instead of over the edge because kids want to see what you're doing. And when they reach up, they'll naturally pull a pot down on themselves," said Dr. Bill Charash, UVM Medical Center.

The UVM Medical Center said while they see kids come in with burns, most are treated and released. Fewer than 10 a year are serious enough that they need to be hospitalized.

There are a few steps you can take at your home to keep yourself and your kids safe from burns: