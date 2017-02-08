Celebration of life planned for U-32 teacher

Friends, family and students will gather this weekend to remember a teacher killed in a snowmobile accident.

Laure Angel, 36, a social studies teacher at U-32 Middle and High School, died Sunday after authorities say she lost control of her snowmobile on a VAST trail in the town of Lewis.

A celebration of her life is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Burlington. Her family says donations can be made in her honor to the "U-32 Scholarship Fund."

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the "U-32 Scholarship Fund" in Laure Angel's name to 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, VT 05602.

