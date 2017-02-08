How Rutland High School pride is going worldwide

At Rutland High School, students are busy taking notes and listening in on lectures. But when that bell rings and it's game day, school work is the last thing on their mind.

"At games it gets everybody pumped up," said Elizabeth Anderson, a senior.

A red flag with a giant R on it has been waved at sporting events for the past 11 years.

"It's a symbol of our students' spirits and out school spirit as a whole," said Molly Engels, a senior.

That symbol would make a small trek from the field to a student's car, where it would be kept until the next game.

"I just made sure it was at the games and that it got waved around," Anderson said.

But that flag now has a bigger mission. What was used to pump up athletes and fans on the football field made its way around the world.

"It was passport, Rutland flag, bottle of water and I was good to go," said Erica Wallstrom, a science teacher at Rutland High School.

Wallstrom took the flag with her to Antarctica and Chile. She took pictures along the way, posting to the flag's very own Twitter page and then incorporating her travels with the flag into her classes.

"It's not just me as their teacher, but then also a piece that represents the whole student body that is able to go to these really interesting/unusual place," Wallstrom said.

Wallstrom had no idea bringing the flag with her on her journey would start a tradition. Last month, Engels brought the flag to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration.

"As we were all filing in, I just found a spot and stopped in the center of traffic and made a friend go over there and take a picture so I could hold it up," Engels said.

Since then, the flag has visited Boston and New York City.

"It's one of the really cool ways that all of us RHS students involved with so many different things and have so many different passions and it's a way to show how far we travel," Engels said.

Now, any student who hopes to bring the flag on their next journey just has to get it from Elizabeth Anderson and take pictures on their travels.