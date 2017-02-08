Vermont's new health care experiment underway

It's already begun and when it's over, those who aren't part of it now could be soon. If you're covered by Medicaid and saw a doctor in the last year, there's a good chance you could be a part of Vermont's new health experiment. There are no unproven drugs or new surgeries involved, the big change is in how doctors and other providers get paid.

"The approach has the potential to contribute to a health care system that is incentivized to improve quality and reduce unnecessary cost, making Vermont more affordable for all," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

It works this way:

All of a patient's care providers would share one flat fee, regardless of how much or how little care they receive. The goal is to eventually transform the state's entire health care system to the model, cutting costs by catching problems early while they're still cheap to treat. Gov. Phil Scott voiced skepticism of the idea on the campaign trail, but this year he signed off on starting the experiment early with 30,000 Medicaid patients. If it doesn't get good results after a year, the governor will pull the plug.

"There really is no risk to the patient," said Dr. John Brumsted, UVM Medical Center CEO

Brumsted says it's the state and the hospitals that share the risk and reward. Key quality standards will prevent providers from cutting costs by cutting care.

Reporter Kyle Midura: Knee-jerk reaction, what do you think?

Amanda Downing, Medicaid patient: We'll, I'm not really sure what's going to happen.

Medicaid patients we spoke with hadn't heard of the brand new program yet. Downing says she's more concerned about whether federal cutbacks would cost her her coverage. In order for Vermont's experiment to work, patients like Downing need to spend more time in contact with their doctors and follow their directions.

Midura: Do you listen when they give you instructions?

Downing: Sometimes, never, maybe? I try to, I try to, but it doesn't always work.

Patients involved with the experiment should be notified soon and can choose to opt out.

During his campaign, Scott promised to scrap or drastically overhaul the state's health exchange. But during Wednesday's big announcement, he told us he's not ready to reveal any big plans on that front quite yet.

For more on how the plan works, click here for our previous coverage.