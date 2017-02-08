Quantcast

Vermont struggles to grow its workforce - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont struggles to grow its workforce

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's no secret Vermont has long struggled to grow its population. Seven Days Staff Writer Molly Walsh wrote about the issue this week. She appeared on "The :30" to discuss what she found. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Walsh's article in Seven Days.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.