Mellencamp to rock the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

A Grammy award-winning artist will take the stage at the Champlain Valley Fair this year.

John Mellencamp will be performing at the state's largest fair this fall. He's been performing for more than 30 years and he's even in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He's set to perform at the grandstand Sept. 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

