National champ Lustgarten back home

Wednesday, February 8th
Former Middlebury College All-American and Burlington native Ben Lustgarten was back home this past weekend, competing at the UVM Carnival.
The 24-year-old is coming off the biggest win of his young career when he captured his first national championship by winning the 30K classic race at the U-S Cross Country Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah in mid-January. Lustgarten will compete at the Nordic World Championships set to begin on February 22nd in Lahti, Finland.
