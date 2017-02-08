Quantcast

National champ Lustgarten back home

Wednesday, February 8th

Former Middlebury College All-American and Burlington native Ben Lustgarten was back home this past weekend, competing at the UVM Carnival.  

The 24-year-old is coming off the biggest win of his young career when he captured his first national championship by winning the 30K classic race at the U-S Cross Country Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah in mid-January.  Lustgarten will compete at the Nordic World Championships set to begin on February 22nd in Lahti, Finland.

