New Vermont bill targets Trump's immigration orders

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, and top Democratic leaders targeted President Donald Trump with a new bill Thursday. The bill bans constitutionally questionable steps never taken in Vermont. Its biggest impact will likely be the statement it makes-- and it's not the only message lawmakers plan on sending.

"Today we are introducing legislation to protect against some of the federal overreach and to reassure our communities and citizens of their safety and security here in Vermont," said Scott.

The proposal bans local and state law enforcement from carrying out immigration enforcement. It also bars Vermont government workers from disclosing a person's race, religion, immigration status or other personal information to the federal government for a registry.

"When we identify people in this state, we use one word: Vermonter," said Attorney General T.J. Donovan, D-Vermont.

Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate promised to fast-track the bill. House Minority Leader Don Turner, R-Milton, says not so fast.

"We are not lining up and saying we're fully in support of what's being proposed today," said Turner.

He couldn't point to specific issues with the bill but says the proposal shouldn't be rushed.

Proponents say the bill would not contradict federal law. So, there's no protection for migrant farmworkers if the federal government cracks down using its own manpower and it can't overturn Trump's ban on travel from seven countries or grant visas to refugees.

Then there's the case of a Canadian citizen turned away at the Vermont border on her way to go shopping in Burlington this week.

"He told me, 'You are Muslim, right?' I said, 'Yes.' He told me, 'Do you practice your religion?' I said, 'Yes,'" Fadwa Alaoui said.

She's originally from Morocco, not one of the countries under Trump's ban. The governor has received no explanation from the feds.

"We're looking into that," said Scott.

Senate Democrats are also looking into another Trump-themed bill, a ban of their own. Their proposal would require any presidential candidate to disclose five years-worth of taxes to get on the primary or general election ballot in Vermont.

"I don't think it is a partisan issue when it comes down to it," said Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham County.

She's right in at least one way. Had the law been on the books last year, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, would not have made it onto the primary ballot in his home state. Sanders did eventually release some of his tax records, but not until after the primary and not enough to reach the five-year standard.

It's unclear whether the tax disclosure requirement would stand up to a court challenge, but its backers say they're willing to push forward anyway.