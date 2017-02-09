Police: Hospitalized woman dies, could be 3rd drug death

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Brattleboro police say a hospitalized woman has died, the third fatality in the community that could be drug-related.

Police say two Brattleboro men, one 28 the other 40, were found dead in separate locations Monday. The woman, found with one of the men, was hospitalized at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, but later died.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police Capt. Mark Carignan says there are indications the deaths were drug-related, but a definitive ruling cannot be made until medical tests have been completed.

Carignan says investigators don't believe there is a particularly potent batch of heroin circulating in the community, but all heroin is dangerous.

