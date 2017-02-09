Quantcast

Vt. addiction treatment center to close indefinitely

Posted: Updated:
UNDERHILL, Vt. -

A key component in the state's push to help opiate addicts is closing for good.

WCAX News first reported last month that the Maple Leaf Treatment Center was shutting down to restructure. It had lost staff members and was conducting training. The Health Department tells us Maple Leaf officials notified the state Thursday it will close indefinitely.

The Health Department had been working with the center on an improvement plan and was set to do another site visit. The facility has 41 inpatient beds. Meanwhile, Attorney General T.J. Donovan, D-Vermont, says his office is "looking into what's occurred" at Maple Leaf. He declined to say whether there is a criminal investigation.

