Sununu: $12B budget plan won't increase taxes, fees

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is presenting a $12.1 billion, two-year state budget proposal, the first major show of his priorities as New Hampshire's new governor.

Sununu is delivering his budget remarks Thursday before a joint session of the House and Senate.

Sununu says his budget emphasizes job growth, enhancing services for children and improving safety, such as drinking water, as priorities.

His office says the budget doesn't increase any taxes or fees. Business taxes will continue to go down, based on changes made by the last Legislature. The budget also does not lay off any state workers.

The current state budget is $11.3 billion.

Sununu's budget is the first step, and the document will now go to lawmakers for changes. A final budget must be passed by the end of June.

