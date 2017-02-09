Kuster honored for work to address opioid addiction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster, the founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force, has been honored for her work to pass legislation to address the opioid addiction epidemic and expand access to recovery and treatment services.

Kuster, a Democrat, has received the Congressional Leadership Award from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America on Wednesday.

Last year, Kuster brought the task force, created in 2015, to New Hampshire for a field hearing. She also was part of the conference committee that produced the final version of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

