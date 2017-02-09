New York lawmakers to focus on housing in budget hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The latest hearing on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $152 billion state budget proposal in Albany has been postponed due to a winter storm.

The fast-moving storm swept through the Northeast on Thursday

Members of the Senate and Assembly will convene the hearing on housing on Friday, Feb. 17, in Albany. A budget hearing on environmental conservation spending is scheduled for Monday.

Lawmakers are likely to recommend significant changes to Cuomo's suggested spending plan. The final product will be hammered out in negotiations between the Democratic governor and top lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly.

The Legislature hopes to approve a spending plan before April 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.