Public hearing on raising Vermont's minimum wage

There's a push to bring pay raises to thousands of workers across Vermont. Lawmakers are taking up the idea again and Thursday night they want to hear from you. A public hearing on a potential pay hike is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Statehouse. It is expected to draw a crowd.

An effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour tops the agenda. Right now, Vermont's minimum wage is at $10 an hour and will go up to $10.50 in 2018.

New legislation that's being considered would boost the minimum wage by $1 a year until 2022, when it would hit the $15 mark, replacing the current plan that ties increases to inflation.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says a $15 minimum wage could put some companies out of business.

"I want all Vermonters to make more money but I believe artificially inflating it to 15 dollars an hour standard just ratchets up the cost of living throughout," Scott said. "The small mom and pops that we hold near and dear to our hearts won't be able to come up with that kind of money. They will just be working more hours."

The Vermont Democratic Party hopes a gradual increase would make things easier for the state's smaller employers.

"We believe that every Vermonter that is out there working hard should have the chance to support themselves and support their families. And in order to do that, we need to increase the minimum wage," said Christina Amestoy of the Vermont Democratic Party. "This public hearing is to ensure that small businesses can come in and talk about the challenges that they see. But it is important to note that this does have the support of a lot of the socially conscious small businesses in Vermont."

The governor is expected to veto the bill if it makes it to his desk but he would not give a definitive answer when we asked him about it Wednesday.

The minimum wage was last raised by 40 cents to $10 an hour at the beginning of the year.