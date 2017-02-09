Ike Bendavid grew up in Shaftsbury and graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington. After a year at Utica College, Ike transferred to Castleton State where he majored in communications, with a minor in athletic coaching. Ike graduated cum laude and was a featured speaker at the first commencement of newly named Castleton University. During his years at Castleton, Ike was a member of the Spartans football squad being named twice to the ECAC all Conference Academic Team. He was elected Senior Class Vice President. Ike also anchored and reported for the Video Magazine, did play-by-play broadcasts for varsity athletic games, and acted in campus plays and movies.

From his earliest memories, Ike was interested in broadcasting. It was no surprise as his mother was a popular radio personality in Albany, New York. Ike also spent a significant amount of time in New York City with his dad, where he nurtured his love of the Yankees and Giants. Ike's interests also include cooking, music and he can be seen traveling the streets of Burlington on his bicycle.

Ike began as an intern at WCAX and is excited to be continuing with the station as a producer and reporter. Email Ike at Bendavid@wcax.com.

Follow Ike on Twitter!

Like Ike on Facebook!