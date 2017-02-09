NH Senate passes $2M funding bill for dairy farmers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Senate has passed a bill allocating $2 million in funding to New Hampshire dairy farmers hurt by a drought and milk prices.

Legislators last year proposed a relief funding formula calculated on a farm-by-farm basis. Republican Jeb Bradley, of Wolfeboro, later proposed an amendment to simply the process and divide $2 million among milk producers.

On Thursday, Bradley said the amount will offset the difference in costs for feed, as a direct result of the drought. He called it a "limited proposal" to help preserve and maintain dairy farms.

The House hasn't taken up the measure yet.

Members of the state's Milk Producers Emergency Relief Fund board initially hoped to see $3.6 million in aid approved in December when lawmakers were sworn in.

