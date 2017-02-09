Hiker found safe following overnight search

Quantcast

ROXBURY, Vt. (AP) - A missing hiker has been found safe in Roxbury, Vermont, following an overnight search.

State police say Adam Jackson, 38, of Roxbury, was reported missing at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after not returning following an overnight camping trip with a friend.

Search teams found Jackson alive and well at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Roxbury agencies assisted in the search.

