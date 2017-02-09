Quantcast

Snow slows Thursday commute

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If it took you an extra half-hour to get to work Thursday morning, you weren't alone.

VTrans at noontime called conditions "horrible" in Southern Vermont, where they have 6-8 inches of snow. They say trucks are having trouble on Interstate 91, especially in the hills. Crews are out plowing but the roads are still slippery.

And on I-91 in Brattleboro Thursday morning, a combination of winter weather and bridge construction turned the area into a parking lot. VTrans says it's moving again now.

They told us it's not too bad up north. But the morning snow definitely snarled the commute. We heard from some people who said it took more than half an hour just to get from Winooski to South Burlington and side routes were also very slow.

State and local police reported several slide-offs.

