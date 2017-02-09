Exhibit offers a backstage pass

A new art exhibit offers a rare backstage look at rock 'n' roll.

The photos on display this weekend at the Shelburne Museum are drawn from one of the largest private collections of photographs of rock musicians in the U.S. The "Backstage Pass: Rock & Roll Photography" exhibit features more than 300 photographs, many of which have been rarely seen by the public. You can see another side of famous musicians like Prince, Elvis, The Beatles, David Bowie, Johnny Cash and many more.

"It's also a broad history of American culture. You get African-American traditions which become rock 'n' roll in the 1940s and 1950s, and it becomes a wonderful platform for the museum educators to talk about race in America, to talk about music, to talk about creativity," said Tom Denenberg of the Shelburne Museum.

The exhibit opens to the public Saturday and runs through May 7.