Middlebury teen athlete hits 1,000 points

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -

A Middlebury Union High School basketball player hit a big milestone Wednesday night. Middlebury guard Keagan Dunbar, 16, sank her 1,000th point!

Keagan's dad shared the video from the varsity game against Mount Abraham.

The crowd-- as you'd expect-- goes absolutely wild. They stopped the game for few minutes to congratulate her.

