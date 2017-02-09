2 women killed in South Hero fire

Flames tore through a home at Bayview Farm on Route 2 in South Hero village early Thursday afternoon. The Grand Isle sheriffs were the first ones on the scene and they spotted someone inside. Vermont State Police say Elinor Lawrence, 87, and Carolyn Lawrence, 54, an elderly woman and her middle-aged daughter, did not survive.

"Word travels fast in this small community," Vt. State Police Lt. Maurice Lamothe said. "This is a family that's been in the area for a long time. Several generations may have lived in the house at the time. They're well-known to the community."

Grieving family arrived through the afternoon, trying to get some answers.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Obviously, this is something that's very difficult for the family. How are they coping right now?

Lt. Maurice Lamothe: We actually have members of the local mental health agency on scene to help them cope with the situation. And we are doing the best we can to get them the help that they need.

For firefighters, the battle was against the flames and the cold, with temperatures hovering near zero. They pumped water from Lake Champlain and trucked it to the scene. No firefighters were hurt. And the fire investigation team showed up around 3 p.m.

Witnesses told WCAX News they heard explosions after the fire started. We asked what those might be.

"Residential fires, there's normally a lot of stuff inside the house that could cause something like that. So that does not necessarily mean anything at this point," Lamothe said.

It's still too early to tell what sparked the fire. Later in the evening, State Police told us how family members and the deputy tried to get the women out.

“Unfortunately, the fire was so rapid and engulfed the residence so quickly, they just didn’t have time to get their family members out,” said Burnham.

Route 2 has reopened.

Police say at this time the cause of the fire is undetermined, however the fire is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police at 524-5993.