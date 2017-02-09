Concealed carry bill on way to NH governor, passed by House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill that would remove the licensing requirement for carrying concealed guns is on its way to the governor after the New Hampshire House passed it.

Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, is likely to sign the bill. The House passed it 200-97 Thursday; the Senate already approved the measure.

Former Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, vetoed a similar bill the last two years.

Existing law allows anyone who can legally own a gun to carry it openly. But to carry it out of sight, such as in a purse or under a jacket, a person must get a license from local law enforcement or town officials. The police can take into consideration whether the person is "suitable" to hold a license.

The National Rifle Association says concealed carry is legal in 11 states, including Maine and Vermont.

