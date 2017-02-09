NH police warn drivers to stay off roads

The snow is piling up in New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service said Merrimack had 14 inches of snow Thursday afternoon. Manchester had 11 inches, and Concord had 7 inches with more snow on the way.

Hundreds of schools were closed for the day, and most flights at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport were canceled as the storm made its way through New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu took a ride in a plow truck before delivering his budget address to the Legislature. He said more than 500 plow trucks were working.

He said the greatest concerns for those who must drive are whiteout conditions, wind gusts and deep snow.

A storm warning was in effect through 10 p.m. for all counties except Coos.

State police in New Hampshire are warning drivers to stay off the roads. In a tweet, they issued a warning about whiteout conditions across much of the state and asked the public to completely avoid driving if possible.