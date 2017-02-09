Quantcast

Winooski YMCA to close facility

WINOOSKI, Vt. -

The Winooski YMCA will be closing its doors this coming June.

Greater Burlington YMCA CEO Kyle Dodson says he will not be signing a new lease at the Malletts Bay Ave. facility once it is up in June.

Dodson says the facility lost revenue each of the 10 years of operation. The facility has a gym and swimming pool partially owned by the UVM Medical Center.

"Although we have a very committed solid group of members, the membership numbers were never commensurate with what it cost us to operate this facility, so we were operating at a loss and staying in there because we have a commitment to Winooski we wanted to make it work," said Dodson.

All members will be able to extend their membership to the YMCA in Burlington. 

