Quantcast

Former Vt. trooper's trial ends in hung jury - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Former Vt. trooper's trial ends in hung jury

Posted: Updated:
Fmr. Tpr. Eric Rademacher Fmr. Tpr. Eric Rademacher
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It appears a former Vermont state trooper is off the hook after being charged with drunk driving.

The trial for Eric Rademacher ended with a hung jury. The former trooper was just starting his shift last year when he was stopped and processed for DUI. His lawyer says Rademacher is now living in New Jersey and working as a delivery truck driver.

Related Stories:

Vt. trooper faces DUI charge

Vt. state police turn trooper case over to AG

Vt. trooper investigated for suspicion of DUI

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.