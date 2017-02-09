Former Vt. trooper's trial ends in hung jury

It appears a former Vermont state trooper is off the hook after being charged with drunk driving.

The trial for Eric Rademacher ended with a hung jury. The former trooper was just starting his shift last year when he was stopped and processed for DUI. His lawyer says Rademacher is now living in New Jersey and working as a delivery truck driver.

