What's next for South Burlington's city center plan?

A new city center in South Burlington has been in the works for years. But recently, there was a minor drawback to the big prospect when UVM announced it was backing out of a proposed partnership with the city to build a multipurpose arena.

"What the arena would have done is provide a better anchor for the retail and commercial component of city center," said Kevin Dorn, South Burlington's city manager.

But just last week, UVM said it will build the arena on campus instead.

"It's a missed opportunity for the state to start with, and a missed opportunity certainly for this region and for South Burlington," Dorn said.

Although UVM pulled the plug on a new arena in South Burlington, city leaders say it won't change the plans for development of a city center. Growth of that project along and around Dorset Street is already underway. But what remains in question is the future of the University Mall, a center point of the city center. The former owner lost it in foreclosure last year and it's expected to soon emerge under new ownership. The city manager says there remains a push to make it a lifestyle-type center, used for more than just retail.

"Housing, offices, hotels, grid streets: just totally transforming what you see there today," Dorn explained.

In the meantime, smaller projects are already set to begin nearby. Early components of redevelopment on Market Street are set to start this summer.

"For us, what's exciting about that is we have this area along Market Street that is undeveloped and that we can work with landowners and develop to plan," Dorn said.

The city manager says they are anxious to work with the mall's new owner when the anticipated sale goes through. He says discussions also continue with developers for a new library, creative arts center and other public facilities in the area, as well.

