Quantcast

Poultney man accused of child sex charges sentenced - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Poultney man accused of child sex charges sentenced

Posted: Updated:
Shaun Baker Shaun Baker
POULTNEY, Vt. -

There will be prison time for a Poultney man accused of child sex charges.

Investigators say Shaun Baker forced an 11-year-old girl to perform sex acts in 2014.

Thursday he was sentenced to 15 to 25 years in prison.

Related Story:

Police: Poultney man sexually assaulted child

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.