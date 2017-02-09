Quantcast

New Vt. Statehouse exhibit takes on racism

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A brand new photo exhibit unveiled Thursday at the Vermont Statehouse confronts racism head-on. It's called "I Am Vermont Too." In it, Vermonters share their experiences of being on the receiving end of subtle racism.

One of the people behind the project is Sha'an Mouliert. She appeared on "The :30" to tell us more about it. Watch the video to see.

