Burlington fire crews rescue puppy from burning motor home

A motor home caught fire in Burlington Thursday afternoon.

The fire was seen by a passer-by on Elmwood Avenue. When fire crews arrived, they learned that a puppy may be inside the RV.

Crews were able to locate the puppy hiding underneath a cabinet and return the dog to its owner. The inside of the vehicle was destroyed. Burlington firefighters were able to put out the fire before it could spread.

"This time of the year we always run the challenge of cold weather and stuff starting to freeze up, other then that not many challenges today," said Battalion Chief Jared Grenon, Burlington Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.