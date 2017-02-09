How new rules are affecting Vt. child care providers

A year after the death of Parker Berry at a day care, are Vermont children any safer? Our Julie Kelley is investigating the impact of new regulations. She stopped by "The :30" to tell us more about what she uncovered.

Julie Kelley: After talking with providers and regulators, I learned that new regulations are an important part of the solution to keeping kids in child care safe. State leaders say parents play a role, too. Reeva Murphy, the deputy commissioner of child development, told me that in the case of Elephant in the Field, parents had concerns even before Parker's death.

"A lot of changes were made that she did not talk to us about and there were parents with concerns, who, because they had good relationships, did not report them. Had anybody called our compliance line and we had gone out, we would have acted immediately. She was a good provider at one point in time, but she stopped minding the rules. That's why rules matter," Murphy said.

Julie Kelley: What rules got broken that day?

Reeva Murphy: Everything from too many children to insufficient supervision. She sort of just started creating a program of her own.

Now that they're implementing the new regulations, it seems like providers have gone from being overwhelmed to starting to tackle the changes. One of their big concerns was that there's no guidebook that explains each regulation further. I found out from the state that the guidebook will be out next month. That will help clarify regulations and so will training which is mandatory and set to start this month in person and on webinars. All this is meant to help providers have the regulations met by September when the state plans to start enforcing the rules.

More than one provider we talked with told us that the new regulations help take away the stigma that they're baby-sitters.

"It's upped the level of quality, it's upped the level of professionalism. It's upped how others in our community view us as not baby-sitters but as early educators, which is what we are," said Elsa Bosma, a child care provider.

Vermont has a child care crisis when it comes to finding quality care. So how have the new regulations impacted that? The state tracks that and Vermont is following the national trends. Murphy says 91 registered family child care homes have closed in the six months since regulations passed. On the flip side, 40 new ones have opened since September under the new rules. The state doesn't know for sure how many child care slots we're down, but it could be as many as 300 for kids 6 and under. In addition, center-based providers increased capacity in the last six months by about 200 slots.

"Since I've been here, we have a couple of deaths in child care due to positional asphyxiation. A very young child being put to sleep, not intentionally or in a bad way, but in a way that was not safe. We now have safe sleep regulations that some people resisted, but it keeps children safe," Murphy said. "We had a child drown last year because there wasn't a fence near a water danger. You know what I mean? You've got to keep kids safe."

Watch the video for the full interview with Julie Kelley on her investigation.

