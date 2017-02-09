DCF deputy commissioner: Other families failed to report concerns at Waterbury day care

One year later, there's new information on what led up to the death of Parker Berry behind his day care.

While looking at the impact of new state regulations on home child care, WCAX News found out information that could help keep other children safe.

The woman who oversees Vermont's child care programs says parents with kids at Elephant in the Field Daycare had concerns about the program before Parker died, but she says they didn't report them.

"That terrible, terrible accident resulted from a good person thinking rules didn't matter," said Reeva Murphy DCF deputy commissioner for child development.

Murphy says Marlena Tucker-Fishman had changed her program a lot from the time licensors went in the spring of 2015 to the day Parker Berry died in February 2016.

Reporter Julie Kelley: Should that have been caught by a licensor?

Murphy: If someone had reported it.

Murphy says regulations can only go so far.

"There were parents with concerns who, because they had good relationships, did not report them. Had anybody called our compliance line and we had gone out, we would have acted immediately," said Murphy.

She says parental involvement is one part of keeping children safe. Murphy says comprehensive regulations are also key. It's been four months since Vermont's new regulations went into effect 20 years after the last update.

"She was a good provider at one point in time, but she stopped minding the rules. That's why rules matter," said Murphy.

Some people say those rules are driving day cares to close in a state where it's hard to find care.

