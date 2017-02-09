Should Vermont's minimum wage be $15 an hour?

Community members went back and forth about what effect a $15 minimum wage would have on Vermont's people and economy in a public hearing Thursday night in Montpelier.

The House of Representatives is reviewing two bills that would bump up workers' pay.

"Both proposals will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. One proposal will do that over the course of three years. The other will over the course of five years," said Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe.

"I'm in favor of the concept. We're going to hear about details," said Rep. Tommy Walz, D-Barre.

Thursday night at the Statehouse, Vermonters shared their views on the bill with the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs.

"It's my belief that this measure that will destroy the Vermont economy," said a hearing attendee.

"You cannot meet your basic needs at 10 dollars an hour," said another hearing attendee.

"I think we need to give people dignity who are struggling, who are working 60 hours a week so that they can stay off public assistance," said a hearing attendee.

This year, the minimum wage increased from $9.60 to $10. Next year, it will go to $10.50. We talked to business owners, workers and customers at Paradise Valley Deli in Warren. They, too, have mixed thoughts on the proposed change.

"You have to train them and that costs time and money, and so on top of that, you have to pay them $15 an hour. It's really very difficult to make ends meet," said Charlotte Tyler, Warren.

"Put yourself in our shoes. Those of us who are making less than fifteen an hour. See how it goes," said Charles Storey, Warren.

"I personally would appreciate it because I think it's a fair raise but I think it's going to hurt a lot of the little mom and pop shops that really can't afford to pay that much," said Mark Smith, Waitsfield.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, has consistently said he's against the wage increase.

"I want all Vermonters to make more money, but I think artificially inflating it to fifteen dollars an hour standard just ratchets up the cost of living throughout," said Scott.

The committee plans to continue reviewing expert and community testimony. The chair says members hope to move one of the proposed bills this year.

