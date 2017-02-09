Quantcast

Leahy praises court ruling on Trump's travel ban

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A federal appeals court has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

A lower court judge suspended the ban last week after lawsuits said it violated the constitution. Government lawyers argued that the ban was a "lawful exercise" of the president's authority and that the seven countries have raised terrorism concerns.

Thursday's decision is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

WCAX News spoke to Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, in Washington. He praised the court for sending the message that the law and the Constitution come first.

"I think the Ninth Circuit did the right thing. They are basically ruling that President Trump's order was discriminatory, imposes a religious litmus test, is designed to keep Muslims out of the United States and it was done more as a political gesture than as a legal gesture. It does nothing to keep the country safe but it would also mean the courts would have to ignore the constitution and ignore the law if they were to uphold the President's order," said Leahy.

