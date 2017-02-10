Hoopcats hold off UNH win 14th straight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Freshman Anthony Lamb matched his career high with a 26-point effort and earned his second-career double-double by grabbing 13 rebounds as Vermont held off New Hampshire to remain undefeated in the America East Conference through 12 games with an 82-74 victory Thursday night.

Daniel Dion hit a 3-pointer with 1:51 left to get New Hampshire within three points, 75-72, but Trae Bell-Haynes answered with a layup, then hit the second of two free throws. Lamb and Kurt Steidl each hit two at the line as the Catamounts closed the game.

Bell-Haynes scored 23 points for Vermont (22-5, 12-0) and Steidl contributed 11.

Dion hit 7 of 12 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 25 points to lead New Hampshire (14-11, 5-6). Tanner Leissner contributed another 14 points for the Wildcats, who hit 26 of 59 shots from the field (44.1 percent), including 11 of 30 from deep.

Courtesy: Associated Press