Looking into tragedies on the trails

A wake will be held Saturday for a beloved high school teacher.

Laure Angel, 36, was on a Vermont Association of Snow Travelers trail in Lewis Sunday afternoon, when police say she lost control and crashed. Angel did not survive.

That snowmobile crash is not the first WCAX News has reported this year. We have reported on four snowmobile deaths in our region since the start of snowmobile season, Dec. 16, 2016. Two have been on VAST trails: Gregory McLeod, 24, of Berlin; and Angel of Williston, a U-32 teacher.

Jere Johnson has been part of the Vermont State Police Department of Public Safety for the past 17 years. He says snowmobiling is a sport that needs to be approached very carefully.

"If you are not familiar with these and are going beyond your abilities, that's when you get into trouble," Johnson said.

He says inexperience coupled with alcohol, speeding or off-trailing can be deadly.

"You know where the trial is because the groomers have gone through. Going off trail, you have no idea what's there," Johnson said.

But VAST and Johnson also say sometimes that it comes from going out on the trail with an experienced rider.

"The experienced snowmobilers will be leading the inexperienced people and going a little too fast for those inexperienced people. They try to keep up and go too fast and that's where the trouble occurs," he explained.

VAST officials say they do not normally have more than two deaths a season. State law now requires people born after April 1, 1983, pass a mandatory safety course. VAST also recommends people who are older take the course, as well.