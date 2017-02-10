Quantcast

Authorities call NH shooting death a homicide

STODDARD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in Stoddard, New Hampshire, are calling a shooting death a homicide.

Attorney General Joseph Foster says state troopers found the body of a man at a home at about 7 p.m. Thursday. They said he had suffered a gunshot wound. Two other people were in the house, both of them uninjured.

Foster said Friday although the investigation is still in the early stages, authorities believe that they have identified all of the involved parties, including the person who shot the man. He said they all knew each other and that the incident appears to be an isolated event.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

